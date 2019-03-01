March 1, 2019

Rodney Gomez

ENOCH

At Cascade Park,

where he’d busted

a street lamp once,

my friend John declared

I am Enoch reborn.

And it wasn’t the weed

or the bottle of Seagram’s

that caused him to turn

away from what he’d been

before, but conviction

& the way his father’s belt

rose hillsides over his back.

After that, his voice

no longer lilted

or grappled with doubt.

He came & went

with the urgency

of a sailing stone.

Then disappeared.

Later I heard he’d moved

back to Sparks

with his folks & a sister

who loved to pray

in that showy way

bigots often do.

I often wondered if,

like wind does to clean linen

on the line,

she’d smothered him,

or his father.

Or whether he’d ascended—

all bones & crewcut,

frail as chicken wire—

to the heaven he’d never known

except in brief flashes

of sodium light.

Years later, when I gave

my son a parrot for his birthday,

I told him about John—

how I had a friend when I was young

who learned not to be afraid

by giving himself a name & took

the only thing willing to be claimed.

He became an architect, or custodian,

or roustabout, who knows, it didn’t matter

because he was his own.

And my young son, understanding

already how much love

sometimes blinds

as much as it illuminates,

very clearly, in the way only innocents

can, said, I’ll leave you too,

eventually.

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

__________

Rodney Gomez: “‘Enoch’ started out as a short story about lost friends. The main character spends his time imagining wondrous things for the friends he knew in childhood, but resists the urge to look them up on social media or the web. I abandoned the story, but kept the idea of loss and friendship in this poem.” (web)