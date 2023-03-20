“Spring Melt” by Katherine Bode-Lang

Katherine Bode-Lang

SPRING MELT

They separate in March:

the first of our friends

to decide on divorce.

We tiptoe around the month;

we’ve been fighting,

too. Our house is an

over-starched shirt.

The month is dark with rain,

the streets all slick

like sadness. We wait,

rarely patient, for a thaw,

for our hands to unknot

into hands again. But

our friends are an ice floe

breaking apart in spring’s

thick current. We pull

the muck of winter

from the gutters, hope

the water runs clean again;

nothing more than this:

we hold onto each other

like upturned boats—

even if cold can never

really go away, even if

we might always feel the frost

at the edges of our bodies.