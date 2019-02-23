February 23, 2019

Luisa A. Igloria

CIRCLE OF CRANES

I will stand like the flame in the flame…

I will stand very still in your absence…

—David St. John

They have stepped out of one

rectangular sheet, the six

that now touch wingtip

to wingtip and, wordless,

hum the white notes of the song

hollowed out of paper—anthem

of a kind of reverse creation:

folded from substance,

a well of apparently

nothing

But even so the empty

space shimmers: a disc

echoing still with the swift

crosswise slash of scissors

the careful pruning of neck

from neck and wing

from wing

Newly sprung, each

genuflects stiffly to the empty

circle, remembering how

the grasp of the world

came coursing through

the limbs; and what

it felt like to lift entire,

like dying, from

the blade

—from Rattle #27, Summer 2007

__________

Luisa Igloria: “I’d never been in a creative writing workshop until I was thirty and in the first year of the doctoral program at University of Illinois at Chicago. Before that I pretty much worked on my own, sharing and reading work with a handful of friends who also wrote, and reading as much poetry as I could get my hands on. Now I make my permanent residence in America, and facilitate poetry workshops (I’m on the faculty of the Creative Writing Program at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia). What I want to tell my students is that poetry is the line we need to keep open because it connects us to what’s not yet completely broken in or domesticated. I like how it keeps a restlessness alive in me.” (website)