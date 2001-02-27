25 – Summer 2006

$7.00
Description
Tribute to the Best of Rattle
Conversations with
Hayden Carruth & Mark Jarman
Releasing June 2006, issue #25 celebrates the editors’ favorite poems published over the first 24 issues. If you don’t have any back-issues of Rattle, this is where to start. Stellasue Lee, Rattle‘s poetry editor for ten years, introduces the special section with an essay reflecting on her time with the magazine.
Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Hayden Carruth and Mark Jarman. In the essay section, William O’Daly of Poets Against War writes on the politics of torture in relation to poetry.
|
The Best of Rattle
|Stellasue Lee
|Connecting The Dots
|Ronald Alexander
|The Raid
|Richard Beban
|My Grandmother Told Us Jokes
|Erik Campbell
|Poet and Audience
|Alan Fox
|Silk Woman
|Cheryl Gatling
|Even The Nails In The Sheet Rock Missed Her
|Lisa Glatt
|The Atheist’s Tunnel
|Tony Gloeggler
|1969
|Julie Goldman
|End Of Season
|Jack Grapes
|Sunday Morning
|Salah al Hamdani
|Baghdad, Mon Amour
|Sam Hamill
|Eyes Wide Open
|Lola Haskins
|Halfway Down The Block, Your Father
|John Herschel
|Waiting
|Frank Hughes
|An Act of Procreation
|Karla Huston
|Cheap Talk
|Colette Inez
|Advice To A Writer Imagining Conception and Birth
|David James
|How To Make Amends
|C. Joseph Jordan
|To Women Named Emily
|John Kennedy
|Christmas Trees
|Yusef Komunyakaa
|—from Autobiography of My Alter Ego
|Melody Lacina
|After I Die
|Melissa Lamberton
|Broken Egg Sunset
|Dorianne Laux
|Fast Gas
|Li-Young Lee
|Seven Happy Endings
|Philip Levine
|The Prisoners Have Gone Back To Their Cells
|Naomi Ruth Lowinsky
|On the Anniversary of Her First Marriage
|Janet McCann
|Life List
|Jeff McRae
|Jeopardy
|Ken Meisel
|Strip Clubs, Tampa
|Micki Myers
|Sweet Nothings
|Brett Garica Myhren
|Telemarketer
|Alison Pelegrin
|Three Prayers From The Brokenhearted
|Frank Mitrovitch Prosak
|To Small Acts Of Tenderness
|Seido Ray Ronci
|Snow
|Alan Shapiro
|People Get Ready
|Steven M. Smith
|Monopoly
|Francine Marie Tolf
|Maybe She Dreams Of Rivers
|Ryan G. Van Cleave
|Venom
|Richard Vargas
|6/02 – Job Interview
|Dallas Wiebe
|Sunday, August 31, 2003
|C.K. Williams
|Gravel
|Robert Harlan Wintroub, M.D.
|Crayolas
|
Poetry
|Marvin Bell
|Deadline
|Ash Bowen
|Sterile
|Mary Buchinger
|See How Free We Are!
|Cullen Bailey Burns
|We Just Want it to Be Healthy
|Sarah Carey
|Nutritional Value
|Pablo Garcia Casado
|Dinner
|Paul F. Cummins
|Tossing Hair
|Paul Dickey
|A Man and a Flag Are One
|Steve Dimeo
|Gingerbread Couple
|Pat Durmon
|Constellations
|Cathryn Essinger
|To Levitate…
|Alan Fox
|Intimacy
|Harvey Goldner
|War and Peace
|Arthur Gottlieb
|Trip
|Nathan Graziano
|On a Former Student’s Spread in Hustler Magazine
|Steven Huff
|Inspired by Failures (My Failures, I Mean, in Business)
|Bonnie Jacobson
|On the Same Page*
|Mark Jarman
|The Northern Lights
|Almost
|Melissa Lamberton
|Iraqi Musician
|Gary Lemons
|New Year’s Day 2005
|Nina Lindsay
|Repair
|Lorraine Merrin
|The Annual Officers’ Club Party …
|Gabrielle Mittelbach
|Onions
|Missy-Marie Montgomery
|Arrangement
|Harry Newman
|Primitives
|Pam O’Brien
|Counting coupons with the Italian Ladies
|Kenneth O’Keefe
|The Dirigible
|Matthew Olzmann
|Regret
|Megan O’Reilly
|The People’s Pope
|Ed Orr
|The Specificity of Generalities
|Debora Palmer
|Note to the House Sitter
|Elisha Porat
|Sea Squill Bulbs
|Stacie Primeaux
|Relic
|Linda Leedy Schneider
|I Reclaim
|Mather Schneider
|Gutter Punk
|Sharron Singleton
|Ice Fishing
|Tim Skeen
|Fetish
|J.R. Solonche
|A Dialogue with My Daughter …
|Susan B.A. Somers-Willett
| Notes for Living in NOLA
|Terry Ann Thaxton
|What Remains
|Tony Tracy
|From Boston to Wrigley
|Tony Trigilio
|Alan Greenspan
|Elizabeth Volpe
|Rain
|Laurie Zimmerman
|Purple Finches
|
Reviews
|Stephen A. Allen
|Thomas Carren
|Candice Daquin
|Janet McCann
|J.F. Quackenbush
|Lisa L. Siedlarz
|Elizabeth Weaver
|
Essay
|William O’Daly
|Speaking Freely: Poetry, Torture, and Truth
|
Conversations
|Hayden Carruth
|Mark Jarman