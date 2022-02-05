February 5, 2022

Harry Newman

PRIMITIVES

the night we saw the mouse

in our apartment

you wouldn’t take your feet

off the couch for an hour

staring at the space beneath

the dresser where it ran

and when you did finally

you stamped through the room

stamped and made noises

lifting your arms into the air

as in some tribal ritual

for scaring away the dead

I grabbed a broom to hunt it

I’ve killed a few I tell you

inching towards the corner

crouched and poised to strike

in slippers and underwear

a parody of early man

my cave with mice instead

of mastodons on the walls

how primitive we seemed

then primitive and hopeless

lost against the wild things

the ancient fears returning

—from Rattle #25, Summer 2006



Harry Newman: “For me, poems usually start as a whisper. When I least expect it a word, an image, a feeling turns my mind. Or lines appear suddenly after pages of writing. I like the mystery of this, not knowing where a poem came from or where it’s going. If I had to say why I write, it’s to return to this state of not-knowing, to become less afraid of it, to leave the false familiarity of the known until it starts to seem strange as well.” (web)

