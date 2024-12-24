“Snow” by Seido Ray Ronci

Seido Ray Ronci

SNOW

On my way out the door, my son says,

“Dad, I have to poop.”

After all the work of bundling him up,

“Go ahead,” I say.

He sheds his parka, drops his snow pants,

and mounts the high white seat of the toilet.

I unbutton my coat, loosen my scarf,

let it hang from my neck, and wait.

Almost immediately he calls from the bathroom:

“Papa, check my bottom.”

I lean over the small of his back as he bows,

lost in the flurry of my overcoat and scarf.

I wipe the crack of his ass. He hops off

the toilet and pulls up his pants, I flush,

and see shit on the fringe of my scarf;

disbelieving, I hold it up to the light,

“There’s shit on my scarf!”

He puts on his coat, mittens, and hat.

I’m reminded of the young monk Ikkyu

wiping Kaso’s shriveled ass with his bare hands,

washing his master’s frail body, rinsing

the soiled sheets, wringing them out

day and night till the old man’s death.

I think, too, of the stains on my father’s bed,

the nurses drawing the curtains to clean him,

his sunken eyes, looking into mine, ashamed.

“It’s all right, Dad,” I say.

“It’s not all right,” he says.

My son tromps to the door, flings it open;

a blast of cold air rushes through the house.

I wash the fringe in the sink, tighten

my scarf and raise my collar.

He’s making angels in the snow.

—from Rattle #25, Summer 2006

Tribute to the Best of Rattle

__________

Seido Ray Ronci: “I am the director of Hokoku-An Zendo and an adjunct professor at the University of Missouri, Columbia.” (web)

