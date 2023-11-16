“Almost” by Mark Jarman

Mark Jarman

ALMOST

Almost grasped what Grandmother Grace knew

Last Sunday sitting in church, almost knew

What Alexander Campbell grasped when, confronted

With the desolate orphan, he told her, “You

Are a child of God. Go claim your inheritance.”

Almost got it. There it was in the sunlight,

Squared in the clear glass windows, on the durable leaves

Of the magnolia outside. Almost grasped the weather

That turns clear and crystallized in Hans Küng’s brain.

Almost held it in the ellipses and measure

Of my almost understanding. I see the moment

There in my notebook, then the next day’s anxiety

Spilling like something wet across the ink.

I almost put in my hand a vast acceptance

And almost blessed myself, then it slipped away.

All that colossal animal vivacity—smoke

Of the distant horizon, most of it, haze.

But to have known in any place or time

What they knew is worth a record, a few notes.

Almost knew what they knew. Almost got it.

—from Rattle #25, Summer 2006

__________

Mark Jarman: “It took me years to figure out that one of the biggest influences on me as a writer had been the fact that I lived in a house with someone who had to write something every week, get up in front of bunch of people, and basically perform it. It was my father writing sermons.” (web)

