August 20, 2019

Paul F. Cummins

TOSSING HAIR

She tosses back long black hair

A conductor-like sweep of the hand

Prefacing careful considerations with this

Gesture unconsciously graceful as waves

Of the tall Kansas grass

Wafting in the summer winds;

Stirring and rearranging the gravity

In our conference rooms and seminars,

Her gesture almost cloying in its cadences

Yet changing the very currents of our thought.

When her hair began to disappear,

She adorned rainbows of scarves

Then soon allowed us to see

A new silver-gray crop of hair,

A terrible new beauty born there

And we could feel a shift

In the weight of the air.

—from Rattle #25, Summer 2006

___________

Paul F. Cummins: “I write poetry to find out what I really feel about the experiences I am driven to write about. I love the occasional strange places the process leads me to, but usually I am just trying to cope with the dichotomy of the preciousness of life and the relentless passing of time.”

Note: Our next Rattlecast reading and open mic is tonight @ 9pm EDT, featuring Pavana Reddy! Click below and be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel: