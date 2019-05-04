May 4, 2019

Richard Beban

MY GRANDMOTHER TOLD US JOKES

like the one about the man who

walked down the street

& turned into

a drugstore.

There was some secret in the moment

of that turning—when he was one thing,

became another—

that I return to again & again.

The day she stopped being

grandma & turned into

that madwoman.

The day my sister stopped being

& never came back. Perhaps there

was an instant between her sweet sleep

& the moment the fever struck,

from which she could have been plucked.

Do not make that turn, I want to say to the man

who becomes the drugstore; to the woman

who dies insane; to my sister;

to the boy who became an adult

the moment the cell door slammed shut.

I want to freeze-frame each instant of turning,

unfold in slow motion the moment of callous

change. Perhaps the secret’s in the man’s

intention; in the list in his pocket of mundane

nostrums he was sent to fetch home.

Or perhaps I’ve got it wrong,

perhaps there’s a soda fountain where they all sit—

the man, my grandmother, my sister, the boy—

& drink nickel root beer floats, look back

on that fateful turn, and laugh among themselves

at the rest of us, who took it all so seriously.

—from Rattle #25, Summer 2006

Tribute to the Best of Rattle

___________

Richard Beban: “I came to Casablanca for the waters, and to poetry for the money. In both cases, he says, he was misinformed.”