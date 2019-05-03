May 3, 2019

Joseph Fasano

CARIL ANN FUGATE

b 1943: adolescent partner of accomplice Charles Starkweather. Together they killed 10 during a six-day spree in Nebraska, 1958. Starkweather was executed by electric chair. Fugate, her part in the crimes unproven, was sentenced to life imprisonment, and was paroled in 1976.

Last night I dreamt of my father.

He watched you slip

a coin from his black silk vest

and replace it with the moon.

Then he kissed the rifle.

Always they get

the story wrong.

It had nothing to do

with James Dean.

We were alive, that’s all.

I remember the way you held me

on the Interstate, the night

the pigs came.

Aint nothin right

in it, you whispered.

Then you kissed me

with those James Dean lips

until I didn’t know

where the blood-black

clouds of America

stopped their blooming

and my youth began.

I know, I know.

But always my neighbor dances.

She pulls out photos

of her girlhood love,

how she slicked his hair

with Bristol Cream.

Then she can bury

those things with his shoes.

I guess I have to carry them.

Tonight I sit in my rent house,

and my gown is ruined.

My landlady tells me

of a boy they found

at the edge of the river—

half-boy, half-fish,

really—and lifted him

by the shoulders.

What does that mean?

I am old now.

You would not know me.

The young, divorced

woman I know

visits me mornings.

She stares at her hands.

She is still living

with the stray they took in

at the end together.

She is so beautifully sad.

But she has her life.

I think of the girl

trapped in the woods,

her ankle twisted

in a red-fox trap,

snow in her eyes.

I think of my mother,

the names carved in her blood

like a boat with no good

harbor. Nights, the dead

would come, once, sitting

on my linens in spring time.

How could I have done

the things I have

done, they’d whisper.

They meant themselves,

Charlie. They got it all wrong.

Now they are barely there.

Charlie, who is this strange dark

figure who stands by me

nights? She is clean,

and dark, and I do not know her.

Last night I helped two children

bury a barn owl

they’d discovered,

as you would the moon of youth.

Charlie, O Charlie,

what can I do?

When they strapped you

to the chair,

I looked away. You

who talked so smooth,

and gave me gooseflesh

when you found me

in the yard

of the Whittyer School.

That’s all. Your mouth

was candy, and I went to you.

You who raised me

on fire

and spun me like a child

with their blood on your face,

the moon in your clothes.

You who laughed, and hid me.

You who will never have to live

through the worst part, ever:

Forgiveness. To be forgiven.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

Tribute to Persona Poems

__________

Joseph Fasano: “I’m most interested lately in the voices of others, of the impossible attempt to imagine oneself into the voice, the circumstance, the history of another life, another death. It’s at least as impossible—and as essential an act—as trying to step fully into one’s own.” (web)