Anna Talhami

ON THE LAST DAY OF PASSOVER

We studied Torah.

Per her birthday request,

we rested as our friend blessed us

with every word of Noach from memory, a tradition

lost for over a thousand years.

We shook our hips

to her promise of holy rainbows

in the lilt of her Moroccan grandfather.

We built her an ark

the way the world was created:

with words. We put on it

what we wanted for her in her coming year:

love and queer dance parties. Dayenu.

Those of us who had heard the news

of the latest shooting

decided not to tell those who hadn’t,

who had led their phones and clocks to rest,

letting Shabbat breathe

the way she was intended.

When the sun was done with us for this day,

we walked together, made a circle

in the park, held the softness of spices safe

inside the sanctuary of their scarf,

smelled the smells of their sweet scent.

We lit up havdalah candles twisted up in each other.

We waved goodbye to Pesach.

In darkness, in public, we welcomed the week.

We separated day from night, celebrated our difference.

In place of distinguishing

our people from other nations,

we praised the necessity of coexistence—

to build a new world through them, called out

alone and together, comfort and challenge,

hope and satisfaction. We opened

the windows of ourselves, sent the night out searching

for our collective liberation like a raven

for the end of the flood. We offered our glittering selves on the altar.

We were remembered and we remembered.

On the other side of the garden, new

strangers

in this strange land

could hear us sing.

—from Poets Respond

May 2, 2019

__________

Anna Talhami: “This poem responds to the shooting that recently occurred on Passover at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.” (web)