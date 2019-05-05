May 5, 2019

Michael Mark

JEWS IN THE WRONG PLACE IN SAN DIEGO

So I get up from the metal benches

walk the concrete path around the ball field to watch

updates on my phone and a small man coming—

he has a big potato nose and those thick glasses

and I do what walkers do—step a half step over

make room and smile. He touches his heart

with his palm, holds it over his pale polo shirt

above his wide belly—

my legs keep their pace so he doesn’t see

the tears he made me make. He makes the bullets

the people real makes me a mourner a witness maybe

a human an us a them.

The temple is only 15 miles away

on this beautiful Saturday, Shabbos.

Beautiful girls and boys playing tee-ball.

He touches his heart makes the bullets

real the faces screams.

I know he is a Jew. His size his shape

the thin gold chain around his neck thick

Jew’s neck. If that’s wrong of me then

I’m wrong.

I can’t see it’s not a cross or a star

or dead wife’s ring hanging from a chain

like my father wears. He is a Jew who knows

I am a Jew.

The next time we meet up on the path

I don’t know if I should—I want to—touch

my heart back. I know I need him to. He does it again.

Slow pats, like slow heart beats.

What if it has nothing to do with the shooting

the murdered woman the three injured so far reported

the automatic weapon our history. It’s just

his way of saying showing me this is my heart

it’s right here under my chest. Maybe he does that

to every person he sees? That’s how he says good morning

every morning hello at the grocery store, at the dentist.

He walks so slow. Maybe he is sick maybe

his feet hurt maybe he is tired maybe

it’s the mourners walk maybe

he is walking with the dead he’s dead

maybe. He is a Jew.

I don’t want him to leave the park.

I turn as he passes, his loose pants, slump, still going.

The third time we meet I see his hands

don’t have a ring I want to see him pat his heart

but he doesn’t. He gives a thumbs up

his fist wrapped around his tissue.

And I know what he means, I’m sure,

We’re still here.

We are at the ball field

at the middle school. The wrong place

on Shabbos. We’re such Jews.

We’re still here.

—from Poets Respond

May 5, 2019

__________

Michael Mark: “On Saturday, April 27th, the holy day of rest for the Jewish people, a day of prayer, no work, no playing sports, a man entered a San Diego temple and fired his automatic weapon into the worshippers, killing and wounding because they were Jews.” (web)