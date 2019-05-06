May 6, 2019

Brock Guthrie

LAS VEGAS

Ever since my doctor stopped filling my 40s

sometimes brah I just pace around this house.

Sometimes I gotta let off some steam. She’s got

all these grandkids here every weekend. Middle

of the night I get up every night for the quiet,

five cigarettes and five Twinkies. And sometimes

I do crosswords but unless the word is “drooling”

because that’s like all I’m doing. Divorce ain’t

worth it. Last old lady had the sheriff kick me out

of my own damn house my grandma left me.

Middle of the night I took a flashlight over and

sabotaged the place—AC lines and all. That was

twenty-five years ago. Seems like tomorrow.

This one haven’t kissed her in over a year—

gotta grab her face and pull it to me just to

graze her. Sometimes I wonder if I got five

years in me. And one day I seen that thing

in Vegas and it’s like, I mean, that’s like

a tension reliever. Like, what’s the word?

Not saying I’d do it I’m saying you gotta admit

brah—penthouse high-rise, smash the windows,

like aiming at a postcard fifteen feet away, real

people scrambling like you stepped on an anthill,

barely move the barrel—you can’t see that? Ha

man I’m joking quit being so serious. Hit this.

Let’s go to the shed and I’ll show you where

I keep the birthday present I got myself. Molded

after a real pornstar. Ever heard of Tiffany Mynx?

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

Tribute to Persona Poems

__________

Brock Guthrie: “I got the idea for a series of monologues, like this one, from that hideous Trump Access Hollywood tape. Like anybody, I’ve heard people say some troubling things, and over the years I’ve written some of it down. So these grew out of an itch to do something with that material. Readers are used to hearing disturbing voices like these in stories and novels, but rarely do we hear them in poems. That seems unfair. Anyway, I hope I’ve balanced my creative desire to animate this lowlife with a need to understand, tentatively, why he’s like this.” (web)