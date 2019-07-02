July 2, 2019

Janet McCann

LIFE LIST

My friend the scholar-birdwatcher

is dying, after a quiet regular life

of Milton and birds, and if I could

imagine him a farewell, it would be this:

to look out into the small yard

he tended for forty years, to where

he placed the bird houses, the martin

house and the hummingbird feeder,

just in time to see a sweep of air

curve in and take form, the great arctic gyrfalcon

not on his life list, there on the sill,

beak, feathers and pinions

and final knowledge, Adam’s homecoming

after the story’s end, better than Eden.

May he leave in his hand a feather, that his wife

might know where he has gone.

—from Rattle #25, Summer 2005

Tribute to the Best of Rattle

__________

Janet McCann: “I’m most interested in animal rights and animal consciousness; when I’m not teaching at Texas A&M, which I’ve done since 1968, I’m probably chasing feral cats.” (web)