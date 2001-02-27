#24 – Winter 2005

Tribute to Filipino Poets

Conversations with
Denise Duhamel & Gregory Orr

 

Releasing December 2005, issue #24 features the work of 14 Filipino poets. The Phillippines is the fifth-largest English-speaking country in the world, and it seemed strange to use that more attention hadn’t been given to Filipino and Filipino-American poets.

Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Denise Duhamel and Gregory Orr. In the essay section, four female poets discuss the effects of aging on women writers.

 

TRIBUTE TO FILIPINO POETS

Nick CarboJoan DyAmanda Blue GoteraVince Gotera
Luisa IgloriaMike Maniquiz • Lani T. Montreal
Misael Mesina ParanialJon Pineda
José Edmundo Ocampo ReyesJun de la Rosa
Joël Barraquiel TanAngela Narciso Torres
R.A. Villanueva

POETRY

Arlene AngMichelle BittingPaula BonnellDeborah Brown
Andrea Hollander Budy Peter DavisDenise Duhamel
Anthony FedanzoSarah Ferris-DiMondaAllen C. Fischer
Brent FiskCharlene FixAlan FoxJeannine Hall Gailey
Pamela GeminChristopher GoodrichSam Hamill
Tom HansenDavid JamesMeredith Johnson
Allan JohnstonChristina KalleryStephen Kessler
Lisa KruegerGary LechliterJ.T. LedbetterLenny Lianne
Lyn LifshinRacheline MalteseBryan Maxwell
Louis McKeeMichael P. McManusMarissa McNamara
Michael MedranoKen MeiselRobert Middlemiss
Krista MirandaSteve MyersArt NahillWilliam Neumire
Kathy O’FallonGregory Orr (1, 2, 3)Sophia Orr
Candace PearsonPat PittmanYvonne Postelle
Elizabeth ReesEric Paul ShafferJudith Slater
Donald SmythLianne SpidelPhillip Sterling
Richard Allen TaylorS. Brady TuckerJeff Vande Zande
Thom WardSim WarkovNancy WhiteM. Quickmon Willis

REVIEWS

Kelli Russell Agodon
John Bennett
Katie Kingston
Naomi Levine
John Yohe

ESSAYS

Marilyn Annucci
Barbara Edelman
Prudence Grimes
Edessa Ramos

CONVERSATIONS

Denise Duhamel
Gregory Orr

