24 – Winter 2005

Description

Tribute to Filipino Poets

Conversations with

Denise Duhamel & Gregory Orr

Releasing December 2005, issue #24 features the work of 14 Filipino poets. The Phillippines is the fifth-largest English-speaking country in the world, and it seemed strange to use that more attention hadn’t been given to Filipino and Filipino-American poets.

Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Denise Duhamel and Gregory Orr. In the essay section, four female poets discuss the effects of aging on women writers.

__________

TRIBUTE TO FILIPINO POETS

Nick Carbo • Joan Dy • Amanda Blue Gotera • Vince Gotera

Luisa Igloria • Mike Maniquiz • Lani T. Montreal

Misael Mesina Paranial • Jon Pineda

José Edmundo Ocampo Reyes • Jun de la Rosa

Joël Barraquiel Tan • Angela Narciso Torres

R.A. Villanueva

POETRY

Arlene Ang • Michelle Bitting • Paula Bonnell • Deborah Brown

Andrea Hollander Budy • Peter Davis • Denise Duhamel

Anthony Fedanzo • Sarah Ferris-DiMonda • Allen C. Fischer

Brent Fisk • Charlene Fix • Alan Fox • Jeannine Hall Gailey

Pamela Gemin • Christopher Goodrich • Sam Hamill

Tom Hansen • David James • Meredith Johnson

Allan Johnston • Christina Kallery • Stephen Kessler

Lisa Krueger • Gary Lechliter • J.T. Ledbetter • Lenny Lianne

Lyn Lifshin • Racheline Maltese • Bryan Maxwell

Louis McKee • Michael P. McManus • Marissa McNamara

Michael Medrano • Ken Meisel • Robert Middlemiss

Krista Miranda • Steve Myers • Art Nahill • William Neumire

Kathy O’Fallon • Gregory Orr (1, 2, 3) • Sophia Orr

Candace Pearson • Pat Pittman • Yvonne Postelle

Elizabeth Rees • Eric Paul Shaffer • Judith Slater

Donald Smyth • Lianne Spidel • Phillip Sterling

Richard Allen Taylor • S. Brady Tucker • Jeff Vande Zande

Thom Ward • Sim Warkov • Nancy White • M. Quickmon Willis

REVIEWS Kelli Russell Agodon

John Bennett

Katie Kingston

Naomi Levine

John Yohe ESSAYS Marilyn Annucci

Barbara Edelman

Prudence Grimes

Edessa Ramos CONVERSATIONS Denise Duhamel

Gregory Orr

Filipino Poets Poetry Conversations