24 – Winter 2005

Tribute to Filipino Poets
Conversations with
Denise Duhamel & Gregory Orr
Releasing December 2005, issue #24 features the work of 14 Filipino poets. The Phillippines is the fifth-largest English-speaking country in the world, and it seemed strange to use that more attention hadn’t been given to Filipino and Filipino-American poets.
Also in the issue, Alan Fox interviews Denise Duhamel and Gregory Orr. In the essay section, four female poets discuss the effects of aging on women writers.
__________
TRIBUTE TO FILIPINO POETS
Nick Carbo • Joan Dy • Amanda Blue Gotera • Vince Gotera
Luisa Igloria • Mike Maniquiz • Lani T. Montreal
Misael Mesina Paranial • Jon Pineda
José Edmundo Ocampo Reyes • Jun de la Rosa
Joël Barraquiel Tan • Angela Narciso Torres
R.A. Villanueva
POETRY
Arlene Ang • Michelle Bitting • Paula Bonnell • Deborah Brown
Andrea Hollander Budy • Peter Davis • Denise Duhamel
Anthony Fedanzo • Sarah Ferris-DiMonda • Allen C. Fischer
Brent Fisk • Charlene Fix • Alan Fox • Jeannine Hall Gailey
Pamela Gemin • Christopher Goodrich • Sam Hamill
Tom Hansen • David James • Meredith Johnson
Allan Johnston • Christina Kallery • Stephen Kessler
Lisa Krueger • Gary Lechliter • J.T. Ledbetter • Lenny Lianne
Lyn Lifshin • Racheline Maltese • Bryan Maxwell
Louis McKee • Michael P. McManus • Marissa McNamara
Michael Medrano • Ken Meisel • Robert Middlemiss
Krista Miranda • Steve Myers • Art Nahill • William Neumire
Kathy O’Fallon • Gregory Orr (1, 2, 3) • Sophia Orr
Candace Pearson • Pat Pittman • Yvonne Postelle
Elizabeth Rees • Eric Paul Shaffer • Judith Slater
Donald Smyth • Lianne Spidel • Phillip Sterling
Richard Allen Taylor • S. Brady Tucker • Jeff Vande Zande
Thom Ward • Sim Warkov • Nancy White • M. Quickmon Willis
REVIEWS
Kelli Russell Agodon
John Bennett
Katie Kingston
Naomi Levine
John Yohe
ESSAYS
Marilyn Annucci
Barbara Edelman
Prudence Grimes
Edessa Ramos
CONVERSATIONS
Denise Duhamel
Gregory Orr
Filipino Poets
Poetry
Conversations