“Fetish” by Tim Skeen

Tim Skeen

FETISH

I’m not psychotic; I’m just hungry.

—Peter Lorre

The rhythm of the photocopier

and the clarity of the images

excite me. The first page of semicolons

appears in the document tray.

12 point type gives me 5,934 semicolons.

Anything smaller than 12 point type

is pornography. I examine the page

for flaws. The paper warms my fingers.

I run 50 pages, which I spread out

on the table. 296,700 semicolons.

How disappointing. I thought

there would be more, but there are reams

left on the shelf, and after they’re gone,

whole catalogues devoted to more paper

and toner. There’s even a maintenance

agreement. I am perhaps two decades

from retirement, and not at all selfish

or unreasonable or obsessed with numbers

or size. At 72 point type I can get 147

semicolons on each page. Between

12 point and 72 point, between Arial

and Harrington and Verdana,

there are so many possibilities,

all delightful and mine.

—from Rattle #25, Summer 2006

__________

Tim Skeen: “For me, reading and writing poetry is searching for ecstasy; Rattle is one of the places I look.”

