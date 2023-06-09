“Your Lie in April” by Amy Rose

Amy Rose

YOUR LIE IN APRIL

When it snows

in the spring

after the flowers

have bloomed

it feels

just like

that time

my ex called

and said,

“Sorry.

Wrong number.”

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

Amy Rose: “The title of this poem comes from a Japanese story retold in various formats, and when I wrote the poem, this was the only title it could have. Not because of a direct relation to the story itself, but because of what lies underneath the words. There is sometimes a magic that happens, when saying a truth, even a painful truth, in a completely honest way, which makes it beautiful. No less painful, but somehow beautiful, and that has real value, and that is poetry, and that is why I write poetry.”