“Whale Bone” by Steven Brown

Steven Brown

WHALE BONE

In this field of fireweed and wild oat

that leans for ten thousand mornings to the east,

I see the wind coming

from miles and miles away

like wakes at the back of an unseen boat.

At first, it seems an incredible distance

between the wind and where I stand, but then

as if it knew my time on earth

unpredictable as lightning path,

as if it knew that for love to work,

it must catch up, it must travel fast,

it blows over me, its body an enormous swimmer.

It is in this place I know the truth of things:

that whales, when they die, swim out of the deep water

into the bright blue, their heavy bones forgotten

with effortless glide, that is to say, with grace.

They know and are a part of what is always,

what is true in the wind and the long grass.

I watch as the whales go by, all breath,

touching the things that cannot last.

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

Rattle Poetry Prize Honorable Mention

__________

Steven Brown: “VW vans, pickup trucks, El Caminos. I often wonder about them, parked on the side of an interstate, abandoned or broke-down. Nothing but fields of dry grass or dark pine. Where did the owners of the vehicles go? There are cows everywhere and crickets. I like to think they’re out there somewhere—the permanently fed-up—thousands of them in the woods who’ve got it all figured out.”

