“Smoke Gets in My Eyes” by Jeremy Marks

Jeremy Marks

SMOKE GETS IN MY EYES

Smoke gets in my eyes

‘The other theme is fire.’

—Stephen J. Pyne

I

I got a call this morning from my father

who said the smoke was so thick over home

that it had come in the form of a brown fog

to make your throat burn or what my sister said

smelled like the apocalypse.

(We’re Jews, so we don’t use

that word on a regular basis.)

I don’t know how we got here

my father claimed and it was a terrible

shame. Worse, I know he was at least

one thousand klicks from the closest blaze

(in Manhattan they couldn’t see

the top of the Chrysler building).

II

Currently, I live in Canada where right-

wing papers say the blazes come from bad

forestry not Alberta bitumen, Canadian bacon

and uranium mining.

My wife told me that last night my snores

were so loud they molested her dreams.

All night I sawed away at some log

and she wondered whether my nasal passages

had swelled with ash.

No matter how much light, water, and fertilizer

I use I can never predict how my plants

will do. The drought takes some and bunnies

eat the rest. I have a desert rose that dazzled me

last year with lush green leaves but remains bare

this June.

In all our years together, this has never happened.

III

My great grandfather knew DDT was a problem.

He was a lifelong Republican even though he took

a position with FDR’s Works Progress Administration

during the Depression.

He grew watermelons in his yard, built a windmill

for clean power and tried to never live in a town larger

than 10,000.

He also killed sparrows by the scores

because he said they were bad birds.

Some folks believe there are fauna

and flora who are sinners and God

(or opposable thumbs) gives them a right

to smite.

His wife loved birds and awaited their return

while wintering among the dim dust of northwestern

Missouri prairie.

I have been out to the town where she expired

Cameron, MO in January when nothing seems

to move save people from their front doors to Chevies

and Fords and through the double doors at chain

stores.

IV

I live in a place that still has vast forests.

Hunters go on call in shows and say they should

be allowed to hunt bears in the spring because store

bought meat is far worse

cruelty.

Hunting is sporting while factory farms

commit unspeakable harm.

A bear showed up in a neighborhood nearby

and the city had it shot. People took to social media

to declaim the criminality of summary executions when

government could just do a resettlement.

My neighbors grow tomatoes

and do not like grackles for their noise

and mess. Squirrels keeps chewing the heads off

their tulips.

If you live where there are bears you are advised

not to keep vegetable patches.

V

My wife comes from a small town where good

dark soil turns to clay about six inches down.

My parent’s yard has the same ‘problem.’

The two places are not quite one thousand

klicks from each other.

VI

My father apologized for his anguished call.

He wanted to know that his son, daughter-in-law

and grandchildren were alright.

We didn’t see each other for nearly two years.

There was a global virus and now catastrophic fires.

I told him he need never be sorry for love.

And then I hung up and lost my voice because

smoke got in my eyes.

—from Poets Respond

June 11, 2023

__________

Jeremy Marks: “I wrote this poem after my father called me from the Washington D.C. suburbs and told me the smoke was so thick from the forest fires in Canada, he could not see more than a few hundred feet ahead. I live in Canada where our forests our burning. I grew up in the D.C. suburbs where my peoples’ ears, noses, and throats are aching.”

