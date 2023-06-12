“Ohio Dove” by Mark Rubin

Mark Rubin

OHIO DOVE

She lay at our feet with a metal arrow

through her chest, the arrow angled in

the ground not far from the lilac

nest where she’d been sitting.

Because he owned the bow, or that

he went by his last name,

or that his peach fuzz had darkened,

Cunningham said he was taking my turn.

He could not wait to show me

how it’s done, the killing.

If only quick, like turning off a lamp.

The dove lay gasping in the too sudden

present tense. Cunningham pressed

his shoe down hard,

then took the arrow out from her. Because

I’d not had my heart broken this close up

before, I held the bird extra, said good aim

then placed her back in the lilac bush

so no one could see. I heard my mother’s

dinner bell in the distance wringing

the dry air in my throat. I walked home and ate all

her steamed kale, because it was good for me.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

__________

Mark Rubin: “I write because it’s a way of rendering the heartaches that come from being alive. As a certified curmudgeon, I have an edgy, ongoing sense of wonder, if not reverence, for small things in the natural world, and big things that move through me as a result. I am most happy when I can get out of my own way.”

