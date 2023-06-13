“I Kept Buying Bottles of Honey” by Francesca Moroney

Francesca Moroney

I KEPT BUYING BOTTLES OF HONEY

after Catherine Pierce

as if the amber-hued stuff could actually deliver

the promises of health and wholeness I read

on each label, slowly, repeatedly, kneeling

before them in the grocery aisle. As if tasting

the difference between tupelo and manuka might

finally unlock the bolted door I was forever throwing

my heart against. Because the cashier always smiled

and the clinking jars kept me company on the walk home.

I kept buying bottles of honey as if each satisfying pop!

of a new lid unsealed could be a fresh start, as if my hands,

holding the virgin jar, could serve as makeshift womb, as if

I actually believed salvation could be found in sweetness.

I kept buying bottles of honey because I had no other

addiction—I was allergic to gin, repelled by chocolate,

made hysterical by marijuana. In those days, I lived

on oranges and slices of sky—coffee tasted like dirt,

eggs wouldn’t scramble, toast turned to ash,

and, before I could make porridge, the water

boiled back into the atmosphere. Because I bled

all the pens dry and still could not find the right

metaphor, because the dirges in my journal

terrified me with their crowded, unrecognizable script,

each line a miniature pirate’s plank, my words falling

right off the page. As if the honey could replenish

all that had been plundered. Because the sun

set too early and rose too late and the candles

didn’t catch and the dogs broke the lamp

and even in a good year the magnolia only blooms

for a single week. Because I wanted to be naked,

raw, and wild, but was actually too tired

to live; too lazy to die. Instead, I did nothing

but take my mug outside each morning. I sat on the fallen

pink-and-purple petals and stirred my tea. I waited

for the honey to melt into its newfound heat,

swirling the golden globule round and round—

the shimmering, eddying vortex my tiny, daily

victory: a lone act of creation.

—from Poets Respond

June 13, 2023

__________

Francesca Moroney: “After reading the way women celebrate their divorce in Mauritania, I was reminded once again of the utter lack of rejuvenating or supportive ritual that associates divorce in the U.S. In the New York Times article, I saw women feasting with friends, mothers, sisters, townspeople, all dressed in their most festive garb. It occurred to me that I have spent much time since my separation trying to find rituals for myself, even if my society doesn’t make it very easy for me.” (web)

