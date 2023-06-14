“Feed: Auténtica” by Tano Rubio

Tano Rubio

FEED: AUTÉNTICA

The isolation of this existence has led many to take

refuge in such forms of interaction as the Internet

—from The Karma of Brown Folk

When the For You page on TikTok

started showing me videos en español,

I sunk deeper in the sheets:

Pensando sobre el trapo que mi familia usa

pa’ las tortillas, dedos leafing

through folds of time:

One video says that tortillas are the oldest

tradition still alive on this continent

& as masa slides down the throat

to rest in la panza, the acid breaking down

molecules, sorting nutrient from waste,

podemos recordar que el cuerpo

keeps what makes it grow

& anyway, yo siempre guardo

at least one piece until the end of my meal,

so that when my plate needs to be cleaned,

I have something to clear the flat wet

glass:

& when I show the Spanish teacher

at my school a video that explains

a brief history of the tortilla,

her eyes blink like textbook pages,

scanning for answers to bubble

on a test

Ella pregunta si las piezas I rip off

are used as one would use a spoon,

to scoop & shovel: An observation she made

during her cross-cultural experience

in Latin America

& I begin to sink, only this time

there are no sheets in which to recede:

tengo solo mi celular

& I want to lock & return it to my pocket

pero the video keeps looping over & over & over

hasta la historia is but an echo,

& my palm becomes a chamber

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

__________

Tano Rubio: “Thank god for TikTok and its endless stream of content. Without it, I would have nothing but time.” (web)

