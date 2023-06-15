“Why I Am Not a Taxidermist” by Lauren Schmidt

Lauren Schmidt

WHY I AM NOT A TAXIDERMIST

I am not a taxidermist, I am afraid of John Wayne.

A guest at Uncle’s house, I slept in The John Wayne Room.

It was called The John Wayne Room as if a room

such as this could have another name: a life-size

cardboard form of John Wayne in the Western

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon. The plot not to be confused

with that story where the woman’s head falls off

as her husband unties the ribbon’s silky knot secured

around her neck. The secret she kept her whole life

from the man she loved, a private strangeness

such as having, in your home, The John Wayne Room.

Egyptians dehydrated the human body by extracting

soft tissues. The torso, left intact so the soul, an airy thing,

could find its likeness in the afterlife. In this room,

John Wayne’s soul would have a number of likenesses

to confuse for the original John Wayne. The most alarming

of which is the John in a Box which is just as it sounds

except that it was not a box but a buck with a tail

for a crank, then: Pop goes the John Wayne.

Who thought of this is less disturbing than who would

buy this except I know the answer. I would have

John Wayne stuffed and mounted in The John Wayne Room

to look at when I’m an old man, Uncle declared.

I am not a taxidermist because I read “A Rose for Emily”

in high school and I know the need to keep something,

everything, long after it is gone, like youth, like love,

the longing to take it all with me because what is memory if not

the cadence of colliding, forgotten things, cymbals

that tempt a tremor from the body’s core and wake

that thing inside? I am not a taxidermist because I would stuff

my dog the time he got his head stuck in the railing

of our stoop. His leather tongue lapped happily at his dish

as sparks darted around his head from the iron cutters

like the squirrels he was about to chase, mad with desire.

I am not a taxidermist because I would pull the skin

off the kind of sleep I got as a kid, drape it around me

so I could remember what it’s like to be ten again.

I would freeze-dry the first time I let music move inside me

like a sinuous being, fit to romp for days. Yes, the sadness

of these things gone, but I am not a taxidermist

because how do I find the exact eyes Tracey had,

shiny with tears, shaking, when she looked at me,

her father’s fist blued into the knob of her chin?

Or her body the night she huddled beneath my porch light

over a spread of Gin Rummy at midnight, that terrible hand

just across the street. Then the girl with the strange name

in ninth grade, the girl with those cheeks, pocked and red

and pus-capped, that frantic hair, I would mount her

on a shelf so I could look at her, wonder why I wasn’t nicer.

I am not a taxidermist because I would cast all the women

from now that I might never get to be, shake my fist at them

and demand a list of failures. I am not a taxidermist because

one day I would sit surrounded in my John Wayne Room

of All I Wished Forgotten. People in town would wonder

about me, rumor what they don’t know. And I,

an old lady in a rocking chair, would stare stolidly

at the hybrid creature of trauma and whiskey sickness,

the griffin myth of if I woke to her groping me

the way I swore she did while I stirred from sleep

in my dormitory bed. Too afraid then to confront

that beast, now I’d stuff it, I’d give it back its teeth.

—from Rattle #34, Winter 2010

Neil Postman Award Winner

Lauren Schmidt: “I often worry that I am a lousy poet since much of what I write about comes from the shit I couldn’t possibly make up on my own. There is, then, nothing clever for me to say here. Boo.” (web)

