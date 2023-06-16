“The Best Stories” by Dan “Sully” Sullivan

Dan “Sully” Sullivan

THE BEST STORIES

In first grade, Peter brought a fat

branch down on my neck for slogging

around the first base line. It broke

the skin & wasn’t the first time

I blubbered in the grass in front

of everyone. I fixed masking tape

over my nipples before gym

in middle school so they laid flat

in my uniform, did not draw

attention, snickers, or titty-twisters.

Unlike other fat kids that put t-shirts

on to swim in the lake at Montrose,

I never wanted to wear anything

that made me feel heavier.

I’m not sure when I first felt fat.

I do know that my first grade teacher

told me to pull my shirt down

while reading out loud to the class

because my belly was hanging out.

I don’t know how much

I liked school but I learned.

I also know when Curtis swung

his backpack in circles & hit me

in the head on accident, I broke

his nose. I know rage erupts

from large shadows in my gut.

Even today, as a man taking up space,

my rage is a child I struggle to know

how to hold. I wonder what narratives

we privilege, which get retold, when

it is okay to be fat or angry. I’ve heard

I was born looking like I had thirty

marshmallows smuggled in my cheeks.

Had toes like ten dumplings.

Fat rolls pinch-ready.

You were a big baby , my mom says

every Christmas. I still am , I joke

every Christmas. The best stories

are round.

They come back to you.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

__________

Dan “Sully” Sullivan: “I’ve been thinking a lot about learning to love the body I am in, coming to terms with the cyclical nature of my conditioning, unearthing where unhealthy rage resides and waits, and the intersections of memory, joy, and trauma. If I don’t confront my own narratives, they will always come back for me. What space can I carve for new ones?” (web)

