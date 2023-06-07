“Poem in Which the Word Is Not Spoken” by Tanvi Roberts

Tanvi Roberts

POEM IN WHICH THE WORD IS NOT SPOKEN

There was never any evidence of it, between

them: my parents slept with their door wide open, in case

we should call, my father’s breath so close

I could hear the scrape of his snoring, which he would deny

in the morning. I heard how my mother woke early and turned

her body again and again, like a dog

trying to rest. When things were given—at birthdays and

Christmas—they would stumble, tilt forwards

and clasp their arms around each other,

like putting on a necklace. The only time the word was spoken,

beneath a winter skylight, the stars hid their faces, and my father

said I’m sorry, it was a joke . Sweat prickled thistles

into my armpits, which were growing hair before

everyone else, and I was at the worst stage of puberty,

all hair and no breasts, which meant girls at birthday parties

called me monkey. The only time I heard of it,

from my mother, was when I was grown, and had

a boyfriend—I knew she had seen,

sometimes, like a child who does not know yet,

me sitting on his lap, on the far-off sofa, the shag

tartan blanket thrown over us—she had heard, through the paneled

glass window, small moans, and asked why

cuttings of pubic hair wrapped in tissue—as if

they might grow into flowers—appeared

in the foot-closed bins before I left

home. So she sat me down in my bedroom and asked

how far I would go with this boy, as if there was an answer

apart from no. Well obviously I wouldn’t —I said—she stopped me

before the word was spoken—I was

glad—she had protected us both. In her life,

there had been no one to guide her before that first night,

and even the loss of blood each month was a trauma. When it happened,

I wanted to go to her with jasmine in my hair

and in my hands pulihora, the roar of curryleaf in oil. I wanted to go

after headbath, shoes left at the door, and tell her

how soft my skin was, afterwards, how little

could not be washed away. I wanted to take her and hold

her, not flinching, but I knew

that was not the way in our house, where we dealt in everything

except. So I stitched my mouth shut and found

I was hers—I had made myself her daughter

by my denial of it.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

__________

Tanvi Roberts: “Once I was at a reading by the English poet Lavinia Greenlaw. An audience member asked her why she wrote poetry, and she answered elliptically, ‘Poets are often people who have difficulty with words.’ Several years later, I can’t find any better reason than this: Poetry allows us to struggle and play with words, to devote our attention to trying to capture the ones that cause us less difficulty, and to create an alternate world populated by those words.” (web)

25 SHARES Facebook Twitter