January 1, 2022

Gary Lemons

NEW YEAR’S DAY 2005

for Sam

1

I walk the streets today as I have so

Often in the last thirty three years.

It’s an arbitrary number to look back to

A place to start counting but my number

Nonetheless—thirty three years, the years of

Jesus, that good, misappropriated

Man, the years it took Conrad to begin

To launch dark missals at the human heart.

These are the years a man looks back at when

Winter comes not just to the place he lives

But to his body, left like last season’s

Tools, one storm too long without shelter.

Cold wind comes off the water. Ferries

Labor in grey chop through mill smoke bringing

Tourists, seagulls, perhaps a younger

Version of me to town to begin, one

Hopes, a more fluid way to turn to stone.

I remember this feeling, these shivers

That come from insights and under dressing

When I was a young poet walking from

One bar to another with a warm buzz

In Iowa City in the cold morning,

Late for one class or early for another …

The arctic express across miles

Of open prairie, bringing the smell

Of wheat stubble down from Canada.

There was frost on my face, fresh taste of

Breakfast beer, my words on my tongue.

Into the warm bar, Donnelley’s, where Dylan

Thomas was slapped off his stool for cursing

By the same withered Irish prude serving

Me now, Charlie, who at sixty still rides

Home with his Mother who won’t let him drive.

He sneers, brings me a democrat, a short

Draft with too much foam, would like to slap me

Too but almost got fired the last time

So contents himself with wiping a stain.

I believe in Iowa City each

Cold heart, each cold rustling stalk of corn

Left unharvested in the snow covered fields

Is warmed by a molten core of poems

Written by the dangerously young …

Music burbling under ice in creeks

Where coyotes cut their paws scratching

Holes in the ice to drink from the pool

Freezing slowly over the one remaining fish …

I still believe in the power of poems

To make a place where one wild thing survives.

2

So I find my place in a world where war

Is killing my friends, killing people I

Don’t know, killing any hope the old I

May one day become have of looking back

At their life to work out the intricate

Deception of a man struck each day

By a small, personal rock from space.

Because it is almost noon and I have

Not eaten, I pour tomato juice in

My beer—it is 1972

For the first time today and Imagine

Plays above the tinkle of glass, the loud

Sounds of pool, sung by a man still alive.

Too much introspection from a drinking

Poet is like mittens on a cowboy

So I unstick myself from friends, the warm

Evaporate echo of words, tell Charlie

He’s a beautiful man I’d love to kiss,

Dodge the bar rag, open the door on way

Too much light and real anguish.

I head west, a true conestoga poet,

To the Vine where Justice is counting

Money from an all night game and buying

Drinks for Norman who is building complex

Structures from pretzels and writing the last

Poems for In the Dead of Night on soggy napkins.

The new year has come, to the brave and the

Stupid, the ones who sharpen blades and the

Ones who grind what’s cut to bread, to the good

And the evil, but never to the dead.

3

So here it is, thirty three years later, thinking

Of my friend Sam whose new year will be a ledge,

Not a slope, from which he will fall or rise.

Thinking the fish breathes under water

Because it doesn’t know it can’t.

I have seen you breathe, in lonely places,

The fellowship that sustains and oppresses poetry,

Seen you daily labor with love, with

Great precision and joy, to extract the

Ordinary, infinite, thunderous

Relevant beauty from centuries of words,

Pissing off, in the process, those whose fuse

Is so wet it can no longer be ignited by ideas.

The first birds of spring fly just beyond the

Falling snow, waiting to land when the country

Thaws, waiting to begin the excarnation

Of my tongue, leaving only the bones of

Joy and one vowel, all that is needed

To begin a song of gratitude.

In everything there is the poem,

Stepping out of its own death.

This new year I have no pledges to keep.

I am doing all I can to be who I am.

To you I hope to say, at least once in

The remaining light, that I love you old friend,

Old teacher sweating rain in the garden.

4

When all the winters are added together,

All the summers, springs and falls of the oldest

Man or woman, we see they total less

Than the hair on our arms. This life is not

A nest we may sit indefinitely

But a single drop of water falling

From a clear sky that may, upon landing,

Give rise to a previously unknown vine

That itself will live only long enough

To take one fully awakened look

Around, flower, and then gently, without

Regret, remit it’s qualities to the air

And return to the work below ground.

What it all comes down to is, and yes, you

Can take this as a threat, if it gets

Any colder I’m switching to whiskey

Poured one syllable at a time into

A moment when all the shivering ends.

—from Rattle #25, Summer 2006

__________

Gary Lemons: “It’s almost a cliché to speak of poetry as a transformational process by which the poet begins, through the writing of the poem, the sacred work of becoming a better human being. I believe this. Each poem is a gift much like each prayer is a lesson. What matters to me is the tissue deep shift I feel each time the words come out in that spare and clean way that tells me I have spoken as truthfully as I can in my own voice. The poem as it is written becomes my window as well as my mirror. I am grateful for this every day.”

97 SHARES Facebook Twitter