42 – Winter 2013

Open Poetry

Conversation with

Ron Koertge



Rattle #42 is another entirely open free-for-all, and we’ve stuffed it to the whim: from personal ads to angels, from plum blossoms to catfish tits (you read that right). Tim Laffey longs for Pindar’s couch, Taylor Mali misreads a magnifying glass, and Patricia Smith has a binder for Mitt. These poems are heavy and light, eye-opening and jaw-dropping, including powerful work by teenager Grace L. Park, and seven-year-old Ghanaian Kofi Edufo.

The winter issue also features the 2013 Rattle Poetry Prize winner, Roberto Acalon’s $5,000 poem “The Fire This Time,” along with the ten finalists. And as always, subscribers may vote for the runner up.

In the conversations section, Timothy Green discusses poetry and life with the irreverently funny Ron Koertge.