“Baby Love” by Courtney Kampa

Courtney Kampa

BABY LOVE

Gregory had a mole below his left eye

and sometimes kids in our 5th grade class

would tease him, saying he had chocolate

on his face. I was the girl who knew it

was his left eye and not his right. Who listened

in secret to Oldies 100—music like Baby Love by the Supremes

and knew every Patsy Cline song by heart. Gregory

didn’t backpack pocket blades to school like Richard

or look up girls’ skirts beneath the monkey bars

the way Kenny did, whose mom let him watch

all the Late Night TV he wanted. He was nothing

like Vinny who’d steal the grape juice box

off your desk when you weren’t looking.

And he didn’t mock William, whose dad worked hard

for a gasoline company—gasoline has the word gas

in it, which all the cool kids thought

was pretty funny; really classic. Gregory had immaculate

Ticonderoga erasers and he made my knee-socks droop

and he made my weak bony ankles

weaker. At recess before summer a soft piece of sidewalk

tar was thrown at my feet and I looked up

and there he was, skipping backwards, a rocket wanting

me to chase him. Mrs. Rivers led him off to suggest

alternative ways of procuring

female attention and in those awful green uniform pants

he looked back at me and winked—which is not

something the average 5th grader does

to another 5th grader. Three weeks later his winking face was fed

into the teeth of a triple car wreck. Eleven years

and I’m still mouthing the triple syllables

of his name. Not because he needs me to

but because I have no alternative way of procuring

his attention. At school I quit talking, Colin inches

from my face taunting SAY-SOME-THING

but I didn’t, so now I will say something, I will say

that I cried at our class talent show, watching Gregory’s mom

out in the audience, shirt mis-buttoned, camera readied,

looking for him, and seeing him

nowhere. I will say that with Gregory gone there was no one

to stop the boys from snapping

Stephen’s stutter like a twig across their knees. I’ll say ours

was a misfit purity. That after art he gave me

his scissors and I swapped

him mine, both blades aimed forward, looking at each other

like we’d just done something

dangerous. Handles inked with initials

in handwriting not his, marked the way mothers mark us carefully

when we walk into the world. I’ll say that I still

have them. Gregory, ask me to name a thing

as indestructibly beautiful as you, and I cannot. Time disfigures

those who breathe and those of us who no longer can

but none of that has touched you. Not the cruelty

of children. Not the gravel and glass

that pushed their way into your green

restless legs. Not the ugliness of an ambulance

come too late. Not the small grass square

that mothers and quilts you. Not even the skid marks

below your brother’s eyes, tire treads

red across his chest. Love is nothing

if not what takes its time. It takes sweet

time and it took tar but was taken

by tar and it’s taken eleven years of not trusting

the pitch of my voice or the shamed

insufficiency of what I have

to say—that at your service I got no further

than taking a holy card from the altar boy; picture

of an angel as dark-haired as you: an angel I’d soon shred

to ribbons, my hand around those handles for the first

and only time. Gregory, think of me

in St. Joe’s parking lot in July in a sweaty cotton skirt.

Think of my confession to that angel, in his headband

of light, how much I liked

him too. Hoping you had stopped a moment

in the beatific beating of your wings; in the now-familiar strumming

of that strange, beseeching harp.

—from Rattle #42, Winter 2013

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Courtney Kampa: “I wrote ‘Baby Love’ four years ago while attending the University of Virginia.” (web)

