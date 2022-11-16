Two Poems by Alireza Roshan

TWO POEMS
In the river
are fish
In me
loneliness
Altho’ parallel lines
may never meet
they’re headed
in the same direction
Translated from the Farsi by Gary Gach and Erfan Mojb
—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022
Tribute to Translation
Alireza Roshan was born in Tehran and now lives in Hamburg, Germany. The author of 10 books of poetry and fiction, he made his literary debut in 2011, posting one brief poem a day on the internet. | Gary Gach & Erfan Mojb: “Amidst the thousands of his followers he attracted, we were struck by the timeliness of his poems, and their uncanny wedding of classical Persian poetry with Modernism, like Sufi haiku.”