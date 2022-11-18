“The Fates” by David Kirby

David Kirby

THE FATES

A child is born. It’s you! Family and friends stop by

and then the whole neighborhood, it seems, including

three women who sit in the corner and smile and nod

at anyone who says hello, though mainly they keep

to themselves, nibbling the cookies someone else

has brought and sipping tea, and then the one nearest

the window takes a ball of yarn out of her purse

and gives it to the one in the middle, who is knitting

something—booties? a little cap?—as the third

woman just sits there, a pair of scissors in her lap.

Ten years later and you’re in school now, and even

the lunchroom ladies are in a good mood as you step

toward a table with an empty place, and an aide

says Let me clean that for you and wipes the table

down and pats you on the shoulder before she heads

to the break room where her two friends wait.

Your first job? You’re behind the counter

in a department store, showing a watch to a woman

who’s buying someone a present, and she pays you

and puts the watch in her purse and waves to a woman

at the perfume counter who hurries over and says Come on,

we’re late, she’ll be waiting for us at the restaurant.

It’s sunny yet cool the day you marry, and the venue costs

more than your dad had in mind, but the ceremony

goes off without a hitch, and the band is cranking

the oldies so everyone will get out on the dance floor,

and they’re all a little tipsy, and if your aunt’s friends

are screeching so loudly as they do the Electric Slide

that you can barely hear the music, it’s a wedding, right?

Anything goes. In New York a man whose manuscript

has been rejected twenty times is walking down

Madison Avenue when he is bumped off the sidewalk

by a gaggle of women who don’t seem to notice him,

and a car slams on its brakes, and the driver is

a classmate he hasn’t seen for years who has recently

become an editor with a trade press, and the man

gets in the car, and by the end of the month he has

a book deal, and after twenty years and dozens

of books in print he thinks, If I hadn’t stepped out

into the street, I’d be in the dry cleaning business now.

In Africa a man emerges from the jungle, his bag dripping

blood: it was a good day, and now his bag bulges with bats,

rats, chimps, even a snake or two. Others have died,

like the hunters who had cooked and eaten the carcass

of a gorilla they’d found in the jungle. But who would do that?

Bats are healthy: look at them soar from tree to tree!

At the market, the man’s wives spread the bushmeat

on a cloth and begin to bargain. A ferry sinks off the coast

of South Korea, and among the dead are seven crew members,

including three women who gave their life jackets

to passengers. Your own children are born. They, too,

go to school, to work, get married. You have a long life,

a good one. You weren’t the kid who got picked up

by a guy who was driving a stolen car and sent to juvie

for being an accessory. You weren’t the one who tried to

break up the fight and got knocked down on the sidewalk

and hit your head and never stood up again. You weren’t

those people. Your accidents were good accidents,

and when they weren’t, you learned from them.

A nurse comes in and takes a tube out of your arm

as another adjusts your ventilator and a third says

the doctor will be in soon, and the nurses’ names

are Clotho, who spins the web of life, and Lachesis,

who measures it, and Atropos, who cuts that thread

when your life is over, and as they make a fuss,

you think how poetry entered you and became like

a mistress in her own home, one you had not

summoned but who entered your body of her own accord,

this force into which everything—work, the sound

of tires on pavement, home, birds, rocks, love,

the whole world—entered easily and made itself

comfortable, stanzas rising and falling, one after another,

in a way that was always surefooted, always a surprise.

The world rushed in at the speed of a comet,

everything shouting, “Take me!” and “No, no—take me!”

and all this without your ever having written a single line

of poetry in your entire life, though along the way

you learned to think like a poet, to take this over that,

to begin here and end there and then the other way around

until at last you could see your life as it really is

and make sense of it, or at least as much sense as one can,

and now you are opening your eyes for the first time,

and now you are eating, and now you are walking

from one side of the room to the other, and now you are

a little girl on her bicycle, flying out into this sunlit world.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

David Kirby: “Like everyone, I wrestle with what happens and how and why, and then I remember: older and wiser people addressed these same issues thousands of years ago. The no-nonsense title of this poem makes it clear that I’m looking at life as it is tempered by the Three Fates of Greek mythology, only I wanted them to show up in disguise at various points in a person’s life. I also wanted to conclude on a high note: everyone’s life has the same end, so it’s what happens before that counts. And the best thing that can happen is to learn how to look at life the way poets do. Thing is, you don’t have to be a poet—I know plenty of people who think like a poet who have never written a single poem. It’s what you see and what you make of it that counts.” (web)

