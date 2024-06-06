“The Fire This Time” by Roberto Ascalon

Roberto Ascalon

THE FIRE THIS TIME,

or How Come Some Brown

Boys Get Blazed Right

Before Class and Other

Questions Without Marks

how much damn broke

does it take to want to

burn just before class

lung green with chaos

how many times the

police come to the door

way past late, your auntie

face forlorn and flashing

in the turning blue, how

much knuckle in a boy

fist gotta break cheek till

body want to go numb

how much brave you

gotta front, pay forward

like a hard stare, like a

work muscle jaw

how many legal papers

say stay or go, right or

nothing, home or jail

love or palm skin

how many words

or promises did dad

mom and god knows

who else have to crush

so that you spit out

your eyes and slouch

like a demon, daring

me to call out your

name, as if it had

power anyway, as if

your own name, when

you strangle it out

your throat spill god

stuff, god, like a broke

egg, baby born into

fire, how come fire

put you to bed instead

of sweet hands, good

hands, why they put bad

hands, why bad hands

why the fire this time

god, why, we ain’t done

nothing, nothing yet

nothing yet and nothing

wrong, except the babies

are on fire, on fire, babies

burning by the stairs

before school begins

—from Rattle #42, Winter 2013

Rattle Poetry Prize Winner

__________

Roberto Ascalon: “I’ve taught a poetry class in this one school for the last eight years. It’s been fantastic. But hard sometimes—it’s a credit retrieval school—the last ditch for kids who’ve been expelled for being angry or being sad or being high or for fighting or cursing out a teacher or not speaking English well enough or scratching fuck you on the bathroom mirror or being pregnant or skipping school for weeks—conditions and actions that often haunt the poor and the black and the brown. With lots of love, freedom, encouragement and a safe space, I find most kids want desperately to read their work out loud. But recently I had this one boy, who, by his very presence, prevented others from reading their poetry. Class fizzled when he was in the room. He’d talk brazenly on the phone during class or slouch deep in his chair and make offhandedly cruel comments under his breath. His swagger and arrogance conveyed total disrespect—all with this amazing smile and high cheek bones. Infuriatingly, he could have been a leader if he’d wanted to—but instead chose to laugh at other folks when they read. One day I had enough. I stepped to him, suited up in manly-man aggression, kicked him out. After he left the room, to my deep shock and surprise, the other youth called me out and argued with me. They said I wasn’t being right. They said that he needed the class as much, even more, than they did. They saw how unfair it was—all of it. So, I let him back in the next day. There was an uneasy détente. The other kids eventually read their poems. He wrote a handful of lines that year, maybe ten or twelve. A win. I wrote this poem for him—and for the other youth who wanted him back in the room. For Miss Diane and Lasheera and Romeo and Rica. For all of the brown boys that get denied by people like me. For James Baldwin’s nephew.”

