“The Great American Screenplay” by Patrick Ryan Frank

Patrick Ryan Frank

THE GREAT AMERICAN SCREENPLAY

In corporate offices across the city,
in every company’s cubicle-chambered heart,
 
there are men alone all lunch hour: men
who watch the tendons shifting in their hands
 
as they type love over and over again—
ring finger, ring finger, index, middle—softly,
 
though, only barely touching the keys,
never hard enough to light up the screen.

from Rattle #42, Winter 2013

__________

Patrick Ryan Frank: “I spend a lot of time thinking about the education of emotion. Where do we learn how to feel? Movies, television shows, pop songs, novels and poems. More and more, we act like actors starring in our own life stories.” (web)

