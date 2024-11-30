“The Great American Screenplay” by Patrick Ryan Frank

THE GREAT AMERICAN SCREENPLAY
In corporate offices across the city,
in every company’s cubicle-chambered heart,
there are men alone all lunch hour: men
who watch the tendons shifting in their hands
as they type love over and over again—
ring finger, ring finger, index, middle—softly,
though, only barely touching the keys,
never hard enough to light up the screen.
—from Rattle #42, Winter 2013
__________
Patrick Ryan Frank: “I spend a lot of time thinking about the education of emotion. Where do we learn how to feel? Movies, television shows, pop songs, novels and poems. More and more, we act like actors starring in our own life stories.” (web)