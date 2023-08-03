“Of You” by Wendy Videlock

Wendy Videlock

OF YOU

You’ve been the wolf, you’ve been the bear,

you were the grass when I was air,

the hush of the lake, eyes and lips,

a shyness at my fingertips,

a motion that knew when to slow,

the forest where I always go;

and now you are the windowsill

I rest my elbows on until

the night grows dark and I can’t see

these silhouettes of you and me.

—from Rattle #42, Winter 2013

Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Wendy Videlock: “I know nothing about poetry except that it is good medicine for what ails us, gives meaning to what shadows us, and adds weight to what assails us. I am grateful it is persistent.” (web)

