“Magnifies an Object Ten Times” by Taylor Mali

Taylor Mali

MAGNIFIES AN OBJECT TEN TIMES

is what it clearly said

on the handle of the magnifying glass

my father received on his fifth birthday.

He took it as a warning; the birthday gift

would only work its magic ten times

and no more, becoming, after that,

just a small round window with no miracle,

toy giant’s monocle, a circle of simple glass.

And so he went about his days with curious thrift,

weighing how much he needed to see any part

of the world up close, observing as best he could

with his own eyes first, thinking, Do I need to see

that dead bug big? That dandelion, that blade

of grass, that wriggling moth in the spider’s web?

I can imagine most of nature’s gifts and crimes.

Best not to waste one of my ten precious times.

He lost count of how many miracles he’d left,

and for weeks after half-expected the magic of the glass

to simply stop. And I have asked him to tell me

of the thrilling moment he realized, or was told,

“ten times” in this context simply meant tenfold

and not ten instances, but he cannot remember.

Likewise the joy that must have come with such

a limitless epiphany. But what he does recall

and says most he misses still is the way the magic

made him see the world the rest of the time,

not through the glass, but all the time

he thought that magic would not last.

—from Rattle #42, Winter 2013

__________

Taylor Mali: “I define spoken word as ‘poetry written first for the ear, and then for the eye,’ and that’s the kind of poetry I write. But the older I get, the more those two become the same. Still, I curate a series in New York City called Page Meets Stage (where the Pulitzer Prize meets the Poetry Slam), and those nights are magic for me.” (web)

