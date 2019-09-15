2019 Rattle Poetry Prize Winners

We’re pleased to announce the following $10,000 Rattle Poetry Prize winner:

“Stroke”

Matthew Dickman

London, United Kingdom

Matthew Dickman was raised by his mother in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland along with his sister Elizabeth and twin brother, the poet Michael Dickman. After studying at Portland Community College and the University of Oregon, he earned an MFA from the University of Texas at Austin’s Michener Center. He was the recipient of a 2009 Oregon Book Award and a 2015 Guggenheim Fellow. Dickman is the author of three full length collections, All American Poem, which won the 2008 American Poetry Review/Honickman First Book Prize in Poetry, Mayakovsky’s Revolver (W.W. Norton & Co, 2012), and Wonderland (W.W. Norton & Co, 2017).Currently, Matthew teaches in the Vermont College of Fine Arts low-residency MFA program and writes advertisements for a living. He lives in London, United Kingdom, with his partner and two children. (web)

Finalists:

“Punch Line”

Kathleen Balmam

New Orleans, LA

“Bonanza”

Susan Brown

Oakland, CA

“Mother and Child”

Barbara Crane

Somerville, MA

“Foreign-ness”

Maya Tevet Dayan

Hod Hasharon, Israel

“Cathedrals: Ode to a Deported Uncle”

Daniel Arias Gómez

Fresno, CA

“The Never-Ending Serial”

Red Hawk

Monticello, AR

“Gender Studies”

Sue Howell

Durham, NC

“From Oblivious Waters”

Kimberly Kemler

Baltimore, MD

“Red in Tooth and Claw”

James May

Macon, GA

“Self-Portrait, Despite What They Say”

Gabrielle Otero

Astoria, NY

These eleven poems will published in issue #66 of Rattle. Each of the Finalists are also eligible for the $2,000 Readers’ Choice Award, selected by subscriber vote in February.

An additional 8 poets were selected for standard publication, and offered a space in the open section of a future issue. These poets have been notified individually about details, but they are: Megan Alyse, Jacqueline Berger, Gregory Loselle, Laura Read, Jennifer Perrine, T.R. Poulson, Yaccaira Salvatierra, and Laura Tanenbaum.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the competition, which would not have been a success without your diverse and inspiring poems. This felt like the strongest year of entries by a wide margin, and we really enjoyed the opportunity to read. We received 3,606 entries and over 14,000 poems, and it was an honor to read each of them.