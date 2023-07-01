“You’re Standing in Line for a Drink” by Damaris Caballeros

Damaris Caballeros (age 15)

YOU’RE STANDING IN LINE FOR A DRINK

a fruity one that you’ve been craving for the past day and a half

there’s a woman in a pantsuit in front of you

getting more and more agitated with the person on her phone

there’s a man in workout clothes behind you

breathing heavily, his chest heaving from his last run

and you’re here in between them

knowing your mom is parked in front of the store

waiting for you to order and come back

but the closer you get to the front, the clammier your hands are getting

you can hear your heart beating faster and faster in you

and suddenly you feel like one shoelace is too tight

and the other from the left shoe is too loose

your eyes don’t know what you look at

your mouth is producing too much saliva

and your brain completely forgets the name of your drink

but now it’s your turn and the woman in front of you is on the other side

you step forward, breathe and say,

“one small triple berry smoothie please”

the employee smiles and takes your payment

not noticing your inner turmoil

you move to the other side with the woman

and exhale

congrats, you did it

—from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Damaris Caballeros: “I like poetry because it allows me to express my emotions through a form of writing that has no rules or restrictions. I can reflect on my life experiences and put into paper what I feel like I can’t say to others.”

23 SHARES Facebook Twitter