“Art = Beauty + Shit” by Devon Balwit

Devon Balwit

ART = BEAUTY + SHIT

I.

Art that avoids shit is kitsch, said

Kundera. Think proletarian posters, red

and black, the size of building facades,

muscular farmers, hoes and pitchforks lifted,

Stalin kissing babies, no sign of dead

dissidents anywhere, Putin, chest bared

atop a tank, Rockwell’s wholesomeness on steroids,

Saturday cartoons where the good win and the bad

apologize after being appropriately punished,

romance novels where desire finds its reward,

no error made as to the character of one’s beloved,

passion to continue unabated decade after decade.

We scrutinize such glossy surfaces, betrayed:

our holes for shit and jouissance are side by side.

II.

It’s a shocker, the two holes side by side,

new life emerging along with everything else,

the new mother, from day one, prepared

by the rubber sheet. Thank you, good nurses,

for normalizing this. The doctors, of course, just

swoop in for the final catch, the push and stitch,

like old-timey husbands, who get a baby dusted

with powder, no poopy nappy to put a twitch

in their nostrils. At the other end, we have Napoleon,

who wrote in his famous letter—Home in three

days. Don’t bathe—wanting Josephine to ripen.

How bawdy. Was she as sanguine about his body?

From this first shame, some claim, comes culture—

liturgy and law hiding a fundament of ordure.

III.

Liturgy and law obscure a fundament of ordure,

white marble for both cathedral and court.

So much gilt, you’re terrified to fart.

They might boot you out, priest and barrister.

Those who insisted drapes cover the muscular

nudes on the chapel ceiling, who’d have boxed

the ears of children who asked unorthodox

questions: Jesus drew in the dirt. Did he poop there?

And we know well the stink in the halls of power—

if not shit, then bullshit, despite the suits

and ties. Even if the camera never shows

our leaders entering or exiting such doors,

swiping still-wet hands on their thighs, we intuit

they, like us, are animals with fluxes and flows.

IV.

Animals with fluxes and flows, how dare we be

so high-handed with one another? Remember

the advice for overcoming performance anxiety?

Imagine everyone on the pot and your fear

will dissipate. That man sermonizing grunts

away at dawn as does your most dedicated

enemy. The beautiful sylph who disdains you isn’t

exempt (although s/he would rather deny it).

And as we age, the urge becomes more frequent

until, perhaps, we’re as diapered as when we began.

Best to say it plain, to abandon pretense.

We include but aren’t just this being on the can.

I’ve made too much and yet not enough of it:

To capture life, art = beauty + shit.

—from Poets Respond

July 2, 2023

Devon Balwit: “A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of rereading Milan Kundera’s The Unbearable Lightness of Being, which the news article quotes and from which this poem grows. In it, he writes that kitsch is ‘the absolute denial of shit, in both the literal and the figurative senses of the word; kitsch excludes everything from its purview which is essentially unacceptable in human existence.’ (web)

