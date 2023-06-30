“Welcome to Paradise” by Maya Clubine

June 30, 2023Posted by

Maya Clubine

WELCOME TO PARADISE

 
Welcome to Paradise by Maya Clubine, poem written over a photograph of a tropical beach

opensea.io | image/avif

Playa El Zonte, a small town in El Salvador nicknamed “Bitcoin Beach,” became one of the first locales in the country to accept Bitcoin as a payment method, and inspired the country’s adoption of Bitcoin as a legal tender.

from Rattle #80, Summer 2023
Tribute to NFT Poets

__________

Maya Clubine: “My work is preoccupied with notions of place, land, and home. This poem reflects on the interface between developing communities and contemporary technologies such as electronic devices and cryptocurrency.” (web)

Rattle Logo