“Welcome to Paradise” by Maya Clubine

WELCOME TO PARADISE
Playa El Zonte, a small town in El Salvador nicknamed “Bitcoin Beach,” became one of the first locales in the country to accept Bitcoin as a payment method, and inspired the country’s adoption of Bitcoin as a legal tender.
—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023
Tribute to NFT Poets
Maya Clubine: “My work is preoccupied with notions of place, land, and home. This poem reflects on the interface between developing communities and contemporary technologies such as electronic devices and cryptocurrency.” (web)