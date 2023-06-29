“What the Astrologer Failed to See in Our Stars” by Dick Westheimer

Image: “A Lonesome Border” by Carmella Dolmer. “What the Astrologer Failed to See in Our Stars” was written by Dick Westheimer for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2023, and selected as an Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Dick Westheimer

WHAT THE ASTROLOGER FAILED TO SEE IN OUR STARS

The astrologer told us not to marry.

She said we would burn

one another in an astrological

furnace. She traced her finger

over the spider’s web chart

she’d drawn, showing one of our

rising signs made of dry tinder,

and mine, that of a match. Our choice

would be to burn or alternately fall

into a hole so deep that the only way

out would be fire. Of course, not even

this promise of planets in catastrophe

could dissuade us heated lovers

from each other’s flesh. We had this

fantasy of one day becoming gray-haired,

shade-tree sitting folk.

But what is a zodiac sign

other than a random pattern of stars?

And what is a horoscope other than

a dowser with no water to find?

And a star? It is the pressing

of the smallest parts of us

until there is fusion, heat where

once was none—and the stuff

of more stars, or maybe, like us,

now a quiet binary, living

out our graying days illuminated,

mostly, in each other’s orbit.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

May 2023, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “The best ekphrastic poems leap into something new without losing touch with the original image, so that it’s often not immediately clear whether the poem or visual art was created first. Like a binary star, they appear as one. Dick Westheimer manages that with a poignant extended metaphor that doubles over itself several times. On its own, the poem is full of memorable lines, but the addition of the drawing makes for a brilliant singular object.”

28 SHARES Facebook Twitter