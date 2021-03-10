March 10, 2021

Anthony Zick

WHEN MY MOM, FOR THE MILLIONTH TIME, PUT AN EXTRA BLANKET ON ME AT 4:00 A.M.

I imagine I dreamt toward morning

that a deep-bellied canoe, big enough to carry

my whole pyramid of needs, swaddled me

up and out of my leaky paper skiff;

that I rolled into its arched hull

and made it sway with my shivery shoulder;

that I lay there chatting up pretty girls

in their immaculate sailboats;

that I peeked up at the sky full of eggs

fried over-easy and dripping butter down.

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

__________

Anthony Zick: “I am an Ann Arbor, Michigan, native and resident who has been writing poetry pretty seriously for the past ten-plus years. In 2016, I fulfilled a longtime dream of receiving an M.F.A. in Creative Writing from Bowling Green State University. I write poetry to discover deeper ideas and metaphors in my own life. At the same time, what really moves and motivates me is being a part of a poetry community and making an impact on others with my words.”