March 11, 2021

Home | Issues | About Us | Submissions | Poetry Prize | Privacy Policy | Site Map

Notice: © 2021 Rattle Foundation. All individual works copyrighted by their authors; all rights reserved. All poems and essays are works of the imagination. While the perceptions and insights are based on the authors' experiences, no reference to any real person is intended or should be inferred. The views expressed on this website may not necessarily reflect the views of Rattle or of the Rattle Foundation. Rattle®, the R® logo design, and Poets Respond® are registered trademarks of the Rattle Foundation. The background image is from the cover of Rattle #71 by K.A. Cummins. Theme based on Reddle by Automattic.