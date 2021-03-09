March 9, 2021

Jesse Bertron

SHORTY

Here is a question about love.

No, it’s about my boss.

No, love—forget what I just said.

How do you speak about a man

who you watch all day long, bringing him

bouquets of wrenches, who you are always

coming up to, saying, Shorty,

would you check this solder/ Shorty

is this flame too high?/ Shorty, help!

The vinyl that was smoking has caught fire!

The poet Garrett Hongo says,

the apprentice puts his body where the body

of his teacher is. I can never remember

the quote right—open to feedback!—

but I remember that it made apprenticeship

sound like a sexy thing.

Shorty, if you’re reading this, please stop!

That was a joke. Of course

you aren’t reading this. It’s a poem!

Shorty, you’re a fifty-two-year-old

journeyman, doing trim-out

in a muddy tract house in the thousand-year

flood plain of the Lower Colorado River.

Why does it feel like an insult, Shorty,

to tell the truth? You will never read this poem.

I wouldn’t be insulted if somebody said

you’ll never earn as much as Shorty in a year

you’ll never turn around a house as fast

you’ll never make a truer solder no one groping

blindly in the dark after a trade will ever feel

as safe working with you no one will ever

want to say your name all day—I swear, all day—

Shorty! Shorty!—Even after work

I’m saying, how it is with Shorty is …

I think now about school, all the school

I’ve been to—many years!—with Shorty sitting

on a five-gallon primer bucket with a toothpick

watching me. Sometimes talking. Watching me

flail beneath this hall bath lav, saying, that’s okay,

mijo, that’s okay each time I curse, and then

finally, taking the channel locks, and doing it right

so I could see. Teachers used to sit with me.

Together we would study some third thing.

Shorty wears a silver bracelet

that shines like a lamp

and underneath it is the hand I read.

—from A Plumber’s Guide to Light

2020 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

Jesse Bertron: “A Plumber’s Guide to Light is a love letter to the building trades and to the people who work them. This book is populated by people who think they will be saved by work and by those who know they won’t. It looks at the fragile seam that runs between the job site and the home, about the ways that family and work bleed into one another.” (web)