March 8, 2021

Sarah P. Strong

MY TIE

I smooth it down my shirtfront

between my breasts. That little hiss

a catcall almost, but one

I make for myself, the drag

and give of silk, the thrill

of the display like what a man

I dated told me once: the reason

for lipstick, he said, is

to make a proxy cunt of the mouth,

since humans are the only animals

to hide their genitals with clothes.

He was putting on lipstick as he said this,

becoming a woman as I watched

from my perch on his bed. Now

I walk down the street in my tie

and things happen, not only to

the swing of my shoulders, the lope

of my hips. Women comment, the men

look away. I don’t know that ex-

lover anymore, can’t ask him

what I long to ask him: if he ever wanted,

when he was through using it,

to unknot the silk of his cock

and let someone else slip it on,

this thing that was part of him but not

in the way we’d thought,

as the red of his mouth became

the red of my mouth

when we kissed hard enough.

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

Sarah P. Strong: “Sometimes I write poetry just to figure out what the hell is going on—a truth can sneak into a poem before I’m aware of it anywhere else. When I look at the poem ‘My Tie’ now, it’s clear to me that it was a step toward claiming a nonbinary identity and they/them pronouns as my own.” (web)