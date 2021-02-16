Jesse Bertron

A Plumber’s Guide to Light is a love letter to the building trades and to the people who work them. This book is populated by people who think they will be saved by work and by those who know they won’t. It looks at the fragile seam that runs between the job site and the home, about the ways that family and work bleed into one another. If you have ever watched tract homes metastasize an open field, and wondered how a single cell of that development might look if smeared across a slide, try A Plumber’s Guide to Light.

Sample Poem

• “Arc” in Rattle #63

About the Author

Jesse Bertron is a plumber’s apprentice living in Austin, Texas. He has an MFA in Poetry from Vanderbilt University. He is co-director of Poetry at Round Top, an annual festival in rural Texas.









Details

Cover art by Adam Lupton

ISBN: 978-1-931307-47-5

Cover price: $6.00

Chapbook: 40 pages

Size: 6″ x 9″