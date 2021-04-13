April 13, 2021

Jesse Bertron

A PLUMBER’S GUIDE TO LIGHT

Top out is the best phase

of new construction plumbing

if light is what you’re after.

If light is what you’re after, look:

a forest of deciduous blond studs.

There’s open air where windows go, plus

in top out, you’re uncoiling rolls of PEX

into the attic and back down, so your face

is always tilted toward the sky.

The worst for light: set out. Which is mostly

what I do. And let me tell you.

When I’m wedged beneath

a vanity, some windowless hall bath,

my back arched to give the golden nuts

of tailpieces turn after turn until they squeak

against their gaskets, I am dreaming about light.

I am dreaming of a cup of coffee in my hand

loading up outside the warehouse, 7 a.m.,

light clocking in over the toll road

past the chain link fence.

It’s out of fashion, now, to talk about the dawn.

It’s kind of something you just see and whap

your lover or whoever on the thigh, and just be quiet

and be satisfied: the dawn.

But on the jobsite radio, there’s ballads

about loving the person you have married

or about how your work is difficult but yours—

none of it music I would choose!—

and when I’m wedged beneath a vanity, sawzalling

a ventpipe that some roofer has pissed into

so stale urine sprays onto my cheeks,

I like to stop and listen to that music.

Not because I like to hear things said in great detail

whose beauty should be obvious in brief.

But it comforts me. And I don’t shit on comfort

for not being something more.

—from A Plumber’s Guide to Light

2020 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Jesse Bertron: “A Plumber’s Guide to Light is a love letter to the building trades and to the people who work them. This book is populated by people who think they will be saved by work and by those who know they won’t. It looks at the fragile seam that runs between the job site and the home, about the ways that family and work bleed into one another.” (web)