April 12, 2021

Stephen Allen

TOURETTE’S SONNETS 16

My right hand shakes. What should I tell the children

I teach? This could be a very cruel lesson:

your body betrays you. I could skip medication,

but then the tics return, a different problem.

Long ago, before the current pills,

I slipped and told a class, “My brain is fucked.”

I couldn’t recover. Dispense with all the frills

and tell them, “It’s something medical.” I duck

the question again. No, I am not sick,

at least in ways they really understand:

not virus, not germ, not prion. Accept the tics

for what they are and give them pause. What can

I still explain? I want them innocent.

Put off for now the spiritual descent.

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Tribute to Neurodiversity

__________

Stephen Allen: “Would I still be a poet if I did not have Tourette’s Syndrome? Probably, but I would be writing very different poems. I find the constraints of form useful to keep my tics in check, but I still jump around within the sonnets and terza rima and all. It’s a sort of balance, which I find difficult to achieve in life without medication.”