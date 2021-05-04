May 4, 2021

Jesse Bertron

TELEPHONE CREW

Because the trees outside my mother’s cabin

were so thick, the way she got the telephone

was for an archer to come with the crew

of diggers who set the high poles, and climb

and shoot an arrow tied to high-gauge fishing line

above the trees, and use that line to string the cable

to her house. It was the archer who came back,

later that night, heaving his whole body at her door,

saying, come on, let me in. And she said no.

Once my mother rolled her eyes

at Allen Ginsberg from the front row

of his classroom at Naropa.

Once my mother was surprised

by a copperhead in the outhouse

when she was pregnant with my sister

so she took up a hoe

and cut the snake in half

and then she did what she came in there for.

She had a .22, and bullets, and an oil lamp

and a cabin that was wired for a phone.

And she could hear the archer walk around the house.

Like many women who survived until her age

my mother has a history

which gives her trouble with her memory.

And someday in the next five years,

if I want to see my mother, I’ll no longer be allowed

to be her son. I will stand at her door knocking

as a man. I never had to be a stranger,

when I was with my mother. I won’t be allowed

to be a stranger then.

—from A Plumber’s Guide to Light

2020 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

Jesse Bertron: “A Plumber’s Guide to Light is a love letter to the building trades and to the people who work them. This book is populated by people who think they will be saved by work and by those who know they won’t. It looks at the fragile seam that runs between the job site and the home, about the ways that family and work bleed into one another.” (web)