“Tracks” by Matthew Murrey

Image: “Night Train” by Gerrie Paino. “Tracks” was written by Matthew Murrey for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2024, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Matthew Murrey

TRACKS

after Tomas Tranströmer

It is the last night—

stars, moonlight, thin clouds—

and I am sad nothing

remains but the baggage car

where I packed myself

still crying and holding on

to my mother’s soft skirt

the second day of school,

where I stowed my sister and I

watching a black and white

movie on TV until our father

says “Turn that off.”

My first time seeing you

is in there, along with a pair

of shoes, a funeral, a bed

on the floor, and two horizons.

What a noon it was when

the whole train was on its way

across rivers and fields heading

toward mountains and the sea.

I was looking forward to far

more, but this will have to do:

bright moonlight, leafless trees,

stars forever out of reach.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

April 2024, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Gerrie Paino: “The evening I came upon the solitary train car that is the subject of my Ekphrastic Challenge photograph, I felt a sense of fascination and mystery. What stories would that deteriorating hulk tell, should it be given a voice? The opportunity to have so many talented poets share their answers was both a delight and a challenge, but, ultimately, I kept returning to ‘Tracks,’ as the one that felt absolutely right. ‘It is the last night,’ begins this poem, begging the question, ‘Last night for what?’ From that point on, we are offered deftly-rendered fragments of memory which include a ‘mother’s soft skirt’ being clutched by a child afraid to go to school, a gruff father, and, most striking to me, ‘… a pair / of shoes, a funeral, a bed / on the floor, and two horizons.’ The final stanza, with its sense of longing and resignation, seems to summarize everything that might be contained in that deteriorating behemoth as it crumbles, inexorably, beneath ‘stars forever out of reach.’”

