“Cooking Frutti Di Mare On This Early Evening Before the Night Falls On Kentucky Hillsides” by Mike Maniquiz

Mike Maniquiz

COOKING FRUTTI DI MARE ON THIS EARLY EVENING BEFORE THE NIGHT FALLS ON KENTUCKY HILLSIDES

Today, as the locals love to say,

is so cold the wolves ate the sheep for the wool.

I open the bag.

The contents of the sea come frozen

and packed in plastic from Taiwan:

squid mantles cut into rings,

triangular fins, peeled shrimps,

octopus tentacles and mussel meat.

Garlic and onion sautéing

take the sound of rain.

I pour seafood into the wok

and the smell takes me to the sea.

I ride on the waves of brine

to a place bigger than all this white.

I am in America, cooking Italian,

a Filipino, outside is snow.

Frutti di Mare won’t go over pasta

but rice. This is my version of it.

The watery-sweet scent

lets me know rice is cooked. I lift

the lid and find pasty grains stout

and clumped, take last evening’s rice,

dry, left standing uncovered in my

kitchen all night. I grab a plastic ladle

and scoop chunks into the still

steaming cooker. Worlds ago

my grandmother reminded me never

to put yesterday’s rice

on top of recently cooked:

something about life

not prospering as you keep

putting the old above the new,

the old pressing down on the new.

These days sun is hard to come by,

rare as stalks of fresh green onions,

as I keep opening the door and walking

into the past, into old man weather,

a colonizer whipping my back.

My heart is a warm plate tonight.

Outside the snow is like cold rice.

—from Rattle #24, Winter 2005

Tribute to Filipino Poets

Mike Maniquiz: “Poetry is water. Let me explain. When I started writing, the results were initially gratifying. But as I got deeper into it, reading more poetry and writing poems that tried to shout back to poetry I was reading (Merwin, Vallejo, Levis, Hernandez, Wright), I found myself unsatisfied like a tree whose roots have to dig further down to find water.”

