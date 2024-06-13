“Saving For Sleep” by Hannah Craig

Hannah Craig

SAVING FOR SLEEP

Night’s pitch-rolled on a deck of blight,

and hands, they call, all hands aboard.

Here’s the rigging of a dream—

you, and you, and a naked girl

before a throne of apples, gardens. A sway

in the sail—here we are, the boat

of my room, the belly, the bone stern

and prow. These gulls above me, heading south.

Oysters play cuckold to the beams,

pitch fostered to every knot and seam. The give-out-give-in

of cider press, the bellows honking incessantly.

Listen, I will make you a fisher

of men, if you follow me. The lines play out;

your hammy fist, rib-cage

catching the butt-end and bruised, the full

body of you above, swaying in earnest,

the rip-tide yanking down, the silver

scanting of your prey. I say the good hang on

long past their useful days.

Here’s the dive, the dark-skinned boys of sleep

with fistfuls of pearl, with fistfuls of deep, deep.

Now say this is my body and mean it.

Not the dark room and sailors, not a platter

of maggot and bread. Just an arm, here,

a figurehead, and you on the deck,

hauling in your catch.

—from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

Hannah Craig: “Yesterday, while reading the newspaper, I saw a photo of a big-eyed youngster reading a book. The caption underneath read ‘… opens his eyes wide.’ I think that’s what reading poetry does for me … it teaches me to keep my eyes wide open. To pay attention. As Lorca writes in his City That Does Not Sleep, ‘If someone does close his eyes / a whip, boys, a whip! / Let there be a landscape of open eyes …’” (web)

